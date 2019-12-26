China’s AI industry came under greater pressure and scrutiny from the US in 2019. Illustration: Perry Tse
2019 was the year AI became a political, human rights and trade issue. Where does this leave China’s AI superstars?
- Some of China’s most prominent AI start-ups were put on a US trade blacklist this year, as the industry faces greater scrutiny from the world’s largest economy
- The politicisation of AI threatens to further widen the divide between the world’s two biggest economies
