iFlytek's artificial intelligence (AI) smart city display at the International Intelligent Transportation Industry Expo in Hangzhou, China December 21, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Hangzhou dangles up to 30 million yuan in AI subsidies to support country’s push for global dominance
- Dozens of Chinese cities have released policies to foster AI development over the past year, as the country eyes global leadership in the field
- Hangzhou, home to some of China’s biggest tech giants such as Alibaba and NetEase, will subsidise projects to promote “shared and open AI platforms”
