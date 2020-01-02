iFlytek's artificial intelligence (AI) smart city display at the International Intelligent Transportation Industry Expo in Hangzhou, China December 21, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Policy

Hangzhou dangles up to 30 million yuan in AI subsidies to support country’s push for global dominance

  • Dozens of Chinese cities have released policies to foster AI development over the past year, as the country eyes global leadership in the field
  • Hangzhou, home to some of China’s biggest tech giants such as Alibaba and NetEase, will subsidise projects to promote “shared and open AI platforms”
Topic |   China technology
Sarah Dai
Sarah Dai in Beijing

Updated: 5:57pm, 2 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

iFlytek's artificial intelligence (AI) smart city display at the International Intelligent Transportation Industry Expo in Hangzhou, China December 21, 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai, based in Beijing, covers technology and capital flows in the world of start-ups in Greater China. Previously, she worked as financial correspondent for Caixin Media in Hong Kong for over two years and wrote for China Daily in Beijing and London.