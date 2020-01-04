Visitors wearing virtual reality (VR) headsets try a driving system at a Nissan Motors booth during the CES Asia Show in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Trump administration officials to talk tech policy at annual CES industry extravaganza in Las Vegas
- White House adviser Ivanka Trump and US Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios will be among more than 150 other government officials at CES
Topic | US-China tech war
Visitors wearing virtual reality (VR) headsets try a driving system at a Nissan Motors booth during the CES Asia Show in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg