Members of the media photograph the Byton M-Byte after it was unveiled at a press event by Chinese electric vehicle maker Byton, ahead of the opening of CES 2020, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Centre on January 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Chinese attendees of CES consumer tech show offered free legal help in case US authorities seize their stuff
- Country’s trade watchdog is offering pro bono legal services to Chinese exhibitors on the sidelines of the annual technology gathering in Las Vegas
Topic | US-China tech war
