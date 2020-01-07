Pedestrians check their smartphones as they ride an escalator to cross an overpass in Beijing on June 13, 2019. A handful of Chinese internet players control swathes of online businesses from retail and entertainment to social media and financial services. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Tech /  Policy

China targets internet giants in antitrust law overhaul

  • Proposed revisions included greater regulatory monitoring on the impact internet companies have on various online businesses
Topic |   Internet
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:41pm, 7 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Pedestrians check their smartphones as they ride an escalator to cross an overpass in Beijing on June 13, 2019. A handful of Chinese internet players control swathes of online businesses from retail and entertainment to social media and financial services. Photo: Agence France-Presse
READ FULL ARTICLE