Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, speaks in a keynote address during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas on January 7, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Policy

Defying critics, Ivanka Trump draws applause at tech show

  • US presidential adviser Trump spoke at the annual CES tech conference in Las Vegas
  • The daughter of US President Donald Trump faced backlash from some industry officials who challenged her tech qualifications
Topic |   CES
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:57pm, 8 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, speaks in a keynote address during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas on January 7, 2020. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE