The autonomous vehicle solution by Intel’s Mobileye is shown in their booth at CES, the world’s largest annual consumer technology trade show, in Las Vegas on January 8. The Trump administration unveiled at CES proposed new guidelines for autonomous vehicle makers. Photo: EPA-EFE
New US plan keeps autonomous vehicle standards voluntary
- It follows recent criticism of the Trump administration’s failure to regulate autonomous vehicle testing on public roads
- The proposed ‘AV 4.0’ initiative is expected to ensure US leadership in developing new technologies in this field
Topic | CES
