The UK government is weighing whether Huawei can play a role in developing the country’s 5G telecommunications networks. Photo: AFP
UK will keep Huawei out of ‘critical national infrastructure’, culture secretary Nicky Morgan says
- Morgan’s comments are her strongest signal yet that Huawei will be barred from the most sensitive parts of the UK’s 5G telecommunications networks
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson hinted this week he is preparing to allow Huawei to supply at least some equipment for the next-generation broadband networks
