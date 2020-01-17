The new facial recognition system is expected to prevent potential abusers from obtaining prescription medicines and turning them into raw materials to produce illegal drugs such as crystal meth. File photo: AFP
Shanghai introduces facial recognition drug collection terminals to combat abuse by patients and pharmacists
- New terminals being trialled at 31 health care organisations require people buying controlled medicines to verify their identities through face scans
- The system is expected to prevent potential abusers from obtaining prescription medicines and turning them into materials for illegal drugs
Topic | Facial recognition
