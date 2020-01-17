The new facial recognition system is expected to prevent potential abusers from obtaining prescription medicines and turning them into raw materials to produce illegal drugs such as crystal meth. File photo: AFP
Tech /  Policy

Shanghai introduces facial recognition drug collection terminals to combat abuse by patients and pharmacists

  • New terminals being trialled at 31 health care organisations require people buying controlled medicines to verify their identities through face scans
  • The system is expected to prevent potential abusers from obtaining prescription medicines and turning them into materials for illegal drugs
Topic |   Facial recognition
Sarah Dai
Sarah Dai in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 17 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The new facial recognition system is expected to prevent potential abusers from obtaining prescription medicines and turning them into raw materials to produce illegal drugs such as crystal meth. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai, based in Beijing, covers technology and capital flows in the world of start-ups in Greater China. Previously, she worked as financial correspondent for Caixin Media in Hong Kong for over two years and wrote for China Daily in Beijing and London.