European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has pledged her team would present a new legislative approach on artificial intelligence within the first 100 days of her mandate. Photo: Xinhua
EU considers tougher rules for AI developers in ‘high-risk sectors’ such as health care, transport

  • A draft “white paper” on artificial intelligence outlines new legally binding requirements for AI developers
  • This includes more detailed rules on the use of facial recognition systems in public spaces
Updated: 9:53am, 17 Jan, 2020

