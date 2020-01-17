European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has pledged her team would present a new legislative approach on artificial intelligence within the first 100 days of her mandate. Photo: Xinhua
EU considers tougher rules for AI developers in ‘high-risk sectors’ such as health care, transport
- A draft “white paper” on artificial intelligence outlines new legally binding requirements for AI developers
- This includes more detailed rules on the use of facial recognition systems in public spaces
Topic | Technology
