Thierry Breton, EU Commissioner for Internal Market and Services, speaks at a panel discussion during the Digital Life Design (DLD) innovation conference. Photo: DPA
EU industry chief Thierry Breton dismisses fears of 5G delays due to strict security rules
- Breton dismissed claims that relying on European companies to build a 5G network would delay its roll-out
- He warned policymakers that 5G will require more stringent security rules than previous generations
Topic | Huawei
