Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai gestures while speaking during a discussion on artificial intelligence at the Bruegel European economic think tank in Brussels, Belgium, on January 20, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech /  Big Tech

Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai backs proposed EU facial recognition ban, Microsoft’s Brad Smith disagrees

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai said facial recognition technology could be used for nefarious purposes
  • But Microsoft President Smith said a ban was akin to using a meat cleaver instead of a scalpel to solve potential problems
Topic |   Technology
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:55am, 21 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai gestures while speaking during a discussion on artificial intelligence at the Bruegel European economic think tank in Brussels, Belgium, on January 20, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE