German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a panel discussion in Deggendorf, Germany on 20 January 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Angela Merkel said to be seeking to delay Germany’s Huawei position until after March EU summit
- Merkel’s conservatives are divided on whether to support a proposal that, if approved, would effectively shut out Huawei from the country’s 5G network
- The chancellor favours strict security requirements for the 5G network, but opposes excluding individual companies
Topic | Huawei
