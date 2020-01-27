A SoftBank Corp placard is prepared during a ceremony to mark the company's debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan December 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Japan arrests ex-SoftBank employee suspected of stealing information and spying for Russia
- Yutaka Araki is suspected of obtaining ‘trade secrets from a computer server at a telecommunication-related company on February 18 last year’ said police
Topic | Softbank
