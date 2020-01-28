Pictures uploaded to social media on January 25, 2020 show medical staff attending to patients, in Wuhan, China. Photo: The Central Hospital of Wuhan via Weibo/Reuters
Tech /  Policy

Chinese netizens take advantage of rare opportunity to vent anger on social media amid coronavirus outbreak

  • Beijing’s Great Firewall is used to regulating the internet domestically, blocking access to selected foreign websites
Topic |   Social media
Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu

Updated: 5:43pm, 28 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Pictures uploaded to social media on January 25, 2020 show medical staff attending to patients, in Wuhan, China. Photo: The Central Hospital of Wuhan via Weibo/Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Tracy Qu

Tracy Qu

Tracy Qu is a Hong-Kong based technology reporter at the Post. She graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a master’s degree in journalism.