Pictures uploaded to social media on January 25, 2020 show medical staff attending to patients, in Wuhan, China. Photo: The Central Hospital of Wuhan via Weibo/Reuters
Chinese netizens take advantage of rare opportunity to vent anger on social media amid coronavirus outbreak
- Beijing’s Great Firewall is used to regulating the internet domestically, blocking access to selected foreign websites
Topic | Social media
Pictures uploaded to social media on January 25, 2020 show medical staff attending to patients, in Wuhan, China. Photo: The Central Hospital of Wuhan via Weibo/Reuters