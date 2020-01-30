A 3D printed Huawei logo is placed on glass above displayed EU and US flags in this illustration taken January 29, 2019. Photo: Reuters
EU spares Huawei, Chinese suppliers from blanket 5G ban, defying Trump

  • The EU released a set of commonly agreed guidelines on how to mitigate risks stemming from the roll-out of next generation telecoms networks
  • Despite intense US lobbying, the so-called toolbox of measures does not recommend a pre-emptive blanket ban of Chinese equipment
30 Jan, 2020

