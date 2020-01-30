Small toy figures are seen in front of a displayed Huawei and 5G network logo in this illustration picture. Photo: Reuters
Huawei says German report it colluded with Chinese intelligence repeats ‘old, unfounded allegations’
- Chinese telecoms giant Huawei denied a report that alleged the German government was in possession of evidence it had cooperated with Chinese intelligence
- The German foreign ministry said it did not comment on internal documents as a matter of policy
Topic | Huawei
Small toy figures are seen in front of a displayed Huawei and 5G network logo in this illustration picture. Photo: Reuters