US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo departs 10 Downing Street after a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on 30 January 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pompeo urges EU to exclude 'high-risk suppliers' from 5G networks, after bloc spares Huawei from ban
- The EU on Wednesday issued guidelines allowing members to decide what part China’s Huawei Technologies can play in their 5G telecoms networks
- The US wants the world to ban Huawei from the West’s next-generation 5G networks on fears its gear could be used by China for spying
Topic | Huawei
