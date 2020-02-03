Behind the closed doors of flats and suburban homes thousands of businesses are trying to figure out how to stay operational in a virtual world.
Coronavirus forces world’s largest work-from-home experiment
- The coronavirus outbreak is prompting daily changes in corporate directives
- As Chinese companies begin to restart operations after the Lunar New Year, more are trying to organise meetings via videochat or productivity software platforms
Topic | Technology
