A woman checks her phone at an empty luggage collection hall at the airport in Changsha, Hunan province. The Cyberspace Administration of China has clamped down on online media platforms in a bid to maintain social stability amid the coronavirus crisis. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: China tightens social media censorship amid outbreak
- The move follows President Xi Jinping’s directive to strengthen online media control to maintain social stability amid the coronavirus crisis
