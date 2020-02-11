The logo of Chinese company Huawei at their main UK offices in Reading, west of London, on January 28, 2020. File photo: AFP
Canadian military reportedly wants Trudeau to ban Huawei from country’s 5G networks
- Senior military officials told the Canadian government they believe allowing Huawei a role in 5G would threaten national security, according to a report
- American officials have warned the US might be forced to hold back secret intelligence from Canada if the prime minister gives Huawei a role
