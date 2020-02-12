Airbnb, the popular online home-sharing platform, has extended the suspension of bookings in Beijing from February 7 to April 30, following initiatives to stop the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Simon Song
Tech /  Policy

Airbnb extends suspension of bookings in Beijing through April amid coronavirus crisis

  • San Francisco-based Airbnb suspended bookings in the Chinese capital from February 7 to April 30
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Sarah Dai
Sarah Dai in Beijing

Updated: 5:39pm, 12 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Airbnb, the popular online home-sharing platform, has extended the suspension of bookings in Beijing from February 7 to April 30, following initiatives to stop the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai, based in Beijing, covers technology and capital flows in the world of start-ups in Greater China. Previously, she worked as financial correspondent for Caixin Media in Hong Kong for over two years and wrote for China Daily in Beijing and London.

Coronavirus outbreak