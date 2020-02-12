Airbnb, the popular online home-sharing platform, has extended the suspension of bookings in Beijing from February 7 to April 30, following initiatives to stop the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Simon Song
Airbnb extends suspension of bookings in Beijing through April amid coronavirus crisis
- San Francisco-based Airbnb suspended bookings in the Chinese capital from February 7 to April 30
