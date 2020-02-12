An illuminated 5G logo is displayed during the 10th Global mobile broadband forum hosted by Chinese tech giant Huawei in Zurich on October 15, 2019. Photo: AFP
China faces setback in 5G ambitions as coronavirus leads to delays in base station installations
- The Beijing subsidiary of China Mobile, the world’s largest wireless network operator, reportedly said it has postponed installations of base stations
- The company’s 5G construction plans in 2020 will “definitely be affected” by the coronavirus epidemic, it was quoted as saying
Topic | 5G
