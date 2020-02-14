In this file photo taken on May 29, 2019 a company logo is displayed at a reception area at the Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province. Photo: AFP
Canada's Telus to launch 5G network with Huawei soon, CFO says
- Canadian telecommunications operator Telus’ initial module for its 5G network will be with Huawei Technologies’ equipment
- The Canadian government is reviewing the security implications of 5G networks, including whether to allow Huawei to supply 5G network equipment
