In this file photo taken on May 29, 2019 a company logo is displayed at a reception area at the Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province. Photo: AFP
Canada's Telus to launch 5G network with Huawei soon, CFO says

  • Canadian telecommunications operator Telus’ initial module for its 5G network will be with Huawei Technologies’ equipment
  • The Canadian government is reviewing the security implications of 5G networks, including whether to allow Huawei to supply 5G network equipment
Reuters

Updated: 10:02am, 14 Feb, 2020

