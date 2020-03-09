Medical workers in protective suits attend to a patient inside an isolated ward of Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan. Photo: Reuters
How China's investment in health care AI helps it deal with the coronavirus crisis
- China named its first team of national AI champions in 2017, tasking them to develop the technology for uses including health care
- The developments since have proven useful today, in light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak
Topic | Artificial intelligence
