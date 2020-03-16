Airbnb says it will extend its virus-related cancellation policy to every country in the world. Photo: AFP
Tech /  Policy

Airbnb extends full refund policy worldwide amid virus frenzy

  • The San Francisco-based company says it will extend its virus-related cancellation policy to every country in the world
  • The policy applies to existing reservations made on or before March 14, with a check-in date up to April 14
Topic |   Start-ups
Bloomberg
Updated: 9:48am, 16 Mar, 2020

