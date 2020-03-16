Airbnb says it will extend its virus-related cancellation policy to every country in the world. Photo: AFP
Airbnb extends full refund policy worldwide amid virus frenzy
- The San Francisco-based company says it will extend its virus-related cancellation policy to every country in the world
- The policy applies to existing reservations made on or before March 14, with a check-in date up to April 14
