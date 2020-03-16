China will continue to assert ‘prolific dominance’ in technology this year, according to the Future Today Institute. Photo: AP
China has created tech ‘new world order’ in areas like AI and data collection, says US think tank
- China will continue to assert ‘prolific dominance’ in multiple areas this year, according to the Future Today Institute’s 2020 Tech Trends Report
- Despite slowing growth in China’s economy, ‘it would be a mistake’ to assume the country has lost its influence, the report says
