A shop vendor shows a publication about the virus during the coronavirus emergency, Rome, Italy, 18 March 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
European mobile operators share location data for coronavirus fight in Italy, Germany and Austria
- Carriers will share anonymous, aggregated data with health authorities in three European countries to help monitor lockdown compliance
- There will be no individual tracking, which would be illegal in Europe
