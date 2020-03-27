Under the proposed rule change, foreign companies that use US chipmaking equipment would be required to obtain a US license before supplying certain chips to Huawei. Photo: Reuters
Trump administration said to be preparing crackdown on Huawei's global chip supply
- Senior officials in the Trump administration are said to have agreed to new measures to restrict the global supply of chips to China’s Huawei Technologies
- The move comes as ties between Washington and Beijing grow more strained over the coronavirus pandemic
Topic | Huawei
Under the proposed rule change, foreign companies that use US chipmaking equipment would be required to obtain a US license before supplying certain chips to Huawei. Photo: Reuters