The Beijing-based cybersecurity company attributed the attacks to DarkHotel, a group of elite hackers which has been conducting cyber-espionage operations since at least 2007. File photo: Reuters
Hackers target Chinese government agencies, diplomatic missions and WHO amid pandemic

  • More than 200 VPN servers have been compromised in a massive campaign by hackers, according to a report by leading Chinese internet provider Qihoo 360
  • The report attributed the attacks to advanced hacker group DarkHotel
Sarah Dai in Beijing and Tracy Qu

Updated: 7:08pm, 7 Apr, 2020

