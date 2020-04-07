The Beijing-based cybersecurity company attributed the attacks to DarkHotel, a group of elite hackers which has been conducting cyber-espionage operations since at least 2007. File photo: Reuters
Hackers target Chinese government agencies, diplomatic missions and WHO amid pandemic
- More than 200 VPN servers have been compromised in a massive campaign by hackers, according to a report by leading Chinese internet provider Qihoo 360
- The report attributed the attacks to advanced hacker group DarkHotel
