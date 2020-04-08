Passengers leaving Wuhan city are pictured at the Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan city, central China's Hubei province, on Wednesday morning, April 08, 2020. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
Internet giant Tencent pledges to invest in Wuhan as city emerges from coronavirus lockdown
- Wuhan, where the first cases of the novel coronavirus were detected, is ending a 76-day lockdown
- A day before the lockdown was fully lifted, Tencent announces a slew of initiatives focused on helping to revive the digital industry in the city
