American and British cybersecurity officials are warning that state-backed hackers and online criminals are taking advantage of theto further their operations, echoing concerns from digital safety experts.

A joint advisory published on Wednesday by the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency and Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre said that while the overall volume of malicious activity does not appear to have changed, hackers of all varieties were leveraging anxiety around the disease outbreak to push people into clicking links and downloading attachments.