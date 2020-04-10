In-person interviews are becoming a rarity in China amid lockdowns, social distancing and the temporary closure of many businesses. Illustration: SCMP
Nailing the perfect handshake no longer crucial to getting a job in China, with hiring done via a screen

  • This is the sixth in a series on the impact of the coronavirus on China's technology sector
  • China has launched nationwide online recruitment initiatives as it grapples with unemployment amid the coronavirus pandemic
Jane Zhang and Sarah Dai in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 10 Apr, 2020

