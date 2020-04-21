A logo of the upcoming mobile standard 5G is pictured at the Hanover trade fair, in Hanover, Germany March 31, 2019. File photo: Reuters
FCC approves satellite venture Ligado’s 5G network plans despite Pentagon objections
- Ligado, formerly known as LightSquared, has been working for years to deploy a low-power nationwide 5G network
- The US Defense Department has ‘strongly opposed’ Ligado’s proposal on the basis that it would ‘adversely affect the military potential of GPS’
