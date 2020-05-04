A woman walks past a closed bar on which reads ''take care, see you soon", during the lockdown imposed to slow down the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cambrai, France, May 3, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Policy

France's ‘StopCOVID’ contact tracing app for coronavirus expected to enter testing in week of May 11

  • Countries are rushing to develop apps to assess the risk of one person infecting another, helping to isolate those who could spread the disease
  • The ‘StopCOVID’ app is a key element of France’s strategy to stave off the coronavirus, Minister for Digital Affairs Cedric O says
Topic |   France
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:01am, 4 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman walks past a closed bar on which reads ''take care, see you soon", during the lockdown imposed to slow down the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cambrai, France, May 3, 2020. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE