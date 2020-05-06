California and three of its largest cities argue in a lawsuit that Uber and Lyft have misclassified employees as contractors, harming workers, law-abiding businesses, taxpayers, and society more broadly. Photo: Reuters
California sues Uber, Lyft over misclassifying drivers as contractors instead of employees
- California accuses Uber and Lyft of classifying employees as independent contractors, evading workplace protections and withholding worker benefits
- The companies have said most of their drivers would not want to be considered employees, cherishing the flexibility of on-demand work
