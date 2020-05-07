Engineers in some US technology companies stopped engaging with Huawei to develop standards after the Commerce Department blacklisted the company last year. Photo: AFP
US Commerce Department said to be drafting rule to let Huawei, US firms work together on 5G standards

  • Engineers in some US technology companies stopped engaging with Huawei to develop standards after the Commerce Department blacklisted the company last year
  • In standards setting meetings, the Chinese company gained a stronger voice as US engineers sat back in silence, industry and government officials say
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters
Updated: 9:47am, 7 May, 2020

