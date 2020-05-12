US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) chairman Joseph Simons testifies at a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on May 7, 2019. File photo: Reuters
US Federal Trade Commission indicates it is looking at Zoom privacy complaints
- Representative Jerry McNerney of California and others had written a letter to Zoom expressing concerns about data collection and storage
- FTC chairman Joseph Simons says his agency takes complaints seriously and if an issue is in the press, would be ‘looking at it already’
