US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) chairman Joseph Simons testifies at a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on May 7, 2019. File photo: Reuters
Tech /  Policy

US Federal Trade Commission indicates it is looking at Zoom privacy complaints

  • Representative Jerry McNerney of California and others had written a letter to Zoom expressing concerns about data collection and storage
  • FTC chairman Joseph Simons says his agency takes complaints seriously and if an issue is in the press, would be ‘looking at it already’
Topic |   Technology
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:57am, 12 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) chairman Joseph Simons testifies at a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on May 7, 2019. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE