A conductor rehearses the military band on the sidelines of the National People's Congress in Beijing's Great Hall of the People in March of last year. China’s legislature is expected to sign off on a massive tech-led stimulus plan. Photo: AP
China has new US$1.4 trillion plan to seize the world’s tech crown from the US
- The tech investment push is part of a fiscal package waiting to be signed off by the National People’s Congress, which convenes this week
- This initiative will reduce China’s dependence on foreign technology, echoing objectives set forth previously in the ‘Made in China 2025’ programme
Topic | NPC
