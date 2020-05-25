The move comes amid heightened tensions between the US and China over the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic and access to US capital markets for Chinese companies. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese tech firms denounce latest additions to US trade blacklist as speculation mounts that Beijing will retaliate
- The US Commerce Department said on Friday it was putting 24 more Chinese governmental and commercial organisations on its so-called ‘Entity List’
- The latest sanctions up the ante in a growing tech war between the world’s two-largest economies, which are jostling for supremacy in new technologies
Topic | China technology
