In this file photo taken on January 17, 2011 a Secret Service agent guards his post on the roof of the White House as a lamp post is adorned with Chinese and US national flags in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
US will join G7 artificial intelligence pact, citing threat from China

  • The US is the last of the G7 countries to join an international organisation that will advise companies and governments on the responsible development of AI
  • The Global Partnership on AI will study and provide recommendations to encourage the creation of AI technologies that respect privacy and civil liberties
Updated: 9:48am, 28 May, 2020

