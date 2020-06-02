The seal of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is seen in Washington on December 14, 2017. Photo: AP
Chinese telecom firms Pacific Networks, ComNet urge FCC not to block US operations

  • The FCC directed Chinese telecom firms to explain why it should not start revoking authorisations enabling their US operations
  • Pacific Networks and ComNet say in a filing that neither company has been asked by China to take any action that would jeopardise US national security interests
Reuters
Updated: 9:28am, 2 Jun, 2020

