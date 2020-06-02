Telefonica Deutschland says the choice to use equipment from Swedish supplier Ericsson will safeguard the security of its next-generation services. Photo: AFP
Germany’s Telefonica Deutschland picks Ericsson for 5G core network over Huawei
- Telefonica Deutschland says the choice to use equipment from Swedish supplier Ericsson will safeguard the security of its next-generation services
- Germany’s three main operators are removing China’s Huawei from their network cores
