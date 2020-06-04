In this file photo taken on January 10, 2020, attendees walk through the Las Vegas Convention Center on the final day of the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: AFP
CES consumer electronics show set to gather people in Las Vegas despite pandemic
- The Consumer Electronics Show is expected to take place in early January, bringing attendees from around the world together in Las Vegas
- The decision to hold a gadget extravaganza known to attract tens of thousands of people bucks a trend of live conferences being cancelled due to the pandemic
Topic | CES
In this file photo taken on January 10, 2020, attendees walk through the Las Vegas Convention Center on the final day of the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: AFP