Flags of Taiwan and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) are displayed next to its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan October 5, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan draws up plan to woo US$1.3 billion of annual tech research in semiconductors, 5G and AI
- Taiwan has created a seven-year blueprint to safeguard the island’s lead in semiconductors and other cutting-edge fields
- The cabinet plans to allocate more than NT$10 billion to entice foreign chip makers to set up R&D facilities locally
Topic | Huawei
Flags of Taiwan and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) are displayed next to its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan October 5, 2017. Photo: Reuters