A Swiss soldier shows on a mobile device the contact tracking application created by the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne. Photo: Reuters
Inside China Tech: Privacy vs urgency in Covid-19 contact tracing

  • Smartphones now have the power to streamline contact tracing, but governments are using this to tackle the coronavirus pandemic in very different ways
  • China’s start-up ecosystem is rising up the ranks, while several tech firms launched new initiatives to help street stalls and small businesses this week
Melissa Zhu
Updated: 11:18am, 6 Jun, 2020

