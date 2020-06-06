A Swiss soldier shows on a mobile device the contact tracking application created by the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne. Photo: Reuters
Inside China Tech: Privacy vs urgency in Covid-19 contact tracing
- Smartphones now have the power to streamline contact tracing, but governments are using this to tackle the coronavirus pandemic in very different ways
- China’s start-up ecosystem is rising up the ranks, while several tech firms launched new initiatives to help street stalls and small businesses this week
Topic | Technology
