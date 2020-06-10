Kevin Mayer, previously Walt Disney Co’s top streaming executive, left the US entertainment and theme parks giant to become TikTok’s CEO last month. Photo: Reuters
TikTok chief executive Kevin Mayer pledges fake news fight in call with EU digital chief Thierry Breton
- Mayer says he intends to play an active role fighting disinformation
- Breton has held video meetings with leaders of Facebook, Google, Apple and Twitter to promote his campaign against fake news in the last two months
