Chip factories can cost up to US$15 billion to build, with much of the expense in the form of pricey tools. Photo: Shutterstock
US lawmakers propose US$22.8 billion in aid to semiconductor industry amid rivalry with China
- The proposal includes a refundable income tax credit for semiconductor equipment, funds to match state incentives to build factories, and R&D funding
- While some firms such as Intel and Micron Technology still make chips in the US, the industry’s centre of gravity has shifted to Asia
Topic | Semiconductors
Chip factories can cost up to US$15 billion to build, with much of the expense in the form of pricey tools. Photo: Shutterstock