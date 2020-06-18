Attorney General William Barr in the Oval Office on 28 May, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Justice Department proposes rolling back protections for big tech over criminal content
- The goal of the proposal is to push tech companies to address criminal content on their platforms, a senior official says
- For it to become law, US lawmakers will need to propose and approve legislation based on the department’s recommendations
