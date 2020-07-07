The harsh potential penalties under the new national security law have spooked many internet and smartphone users in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Hongkongers, spooked by Beijing’s new national security law, are scrubbing their digital footprints

  • Hong Kong officially adopted a new national security law imposed by Beijing on July 1
  • Internet users worried of falling afoul of the new law are using encrypted messaging apps, scrubbing their social media posts and installing VPN software
Karen ChiuJosh Ye
